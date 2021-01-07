COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 28 more people in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The deadly coronavirus claimed three lives and infected 28 more people in Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the district administration on Thursday, some 376 corona patients were quarantined at homes while 60 were admitted in different hospitals, 20 of them belonged to Rawal Town,15 Potahar Town,17 Rawalpindi Cantt, two Gujar Khan, four Taxila, and one each to Kahuta and Kalar Syedan.

With the expiry of three more patients, the total death toll reached 559.

Out of total 78,644 tests conducted so far, 11,996 have been tested positive for the coronavirus.