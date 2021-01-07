ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
SHC orders WASA to ensure supply of water to entire city within 24 hours

  • Chandio prayed the court to order the respondents to supply clean drinking water to the citizens.
APP 07 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court has ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure supply of water to all areas of Hyderabad within 24 hours.

A bench comprising justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Amjad Ali Sahito here Thursday warned the Managing Director of WASA that he would be liable to face the ramifications if the order was not complied.

The petitioner Aijaz Ahmed Chandio, a resident of Khawaja colony, maintained that since December 20, 2020, parts of City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas were not being supplied drinking water, which was supplied through WASA’s piped network. “Not only the supply had been curtailed, the sewage mix water was being supplied to the homes,” he alleged.

He claimed that officials of WASA did not respond to his complaints which he lodged prior to bringing the matter to the court.

The petitioner also raised the sanitation issues which had made life difficult in various localities of the district.

Chandio prayed the court to order the respondents to supply clean drinking water to the citizens.

