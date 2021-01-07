PTI govt takes public welfare steps: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the country was moving towards development and prosperity as the PTI government had taken several steps for public welfare.

In a statement, the CM said the government expenditures had been sufficiently curtailed by the incumbent government. He regretted that national resources were mercilessly wasted in the past in the garb of exhibitory projects.

The PTI government had done away with the wrong tradition of wasting national resources because the government money was the sacred trust of the people, he added.

Those who bankrupted the country could not claim to be leaders, he stressed.

The CM reiterated that the direction and commitment of the government were in the right direction. The defeated elements were conspiring against Prime Minister Imran Khan from the day one but the public service-oriented politics of the prime minister had foiled every conspiracy, he added.

The people would continue to side with the PTI despite the spate of propaganda and the new Pakistan would move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, concluded the CM.