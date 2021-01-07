ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bairstow says IPL experience key to ace Sri Lanka spin test

  • Bairstow scored a century in his last ODI and then amassed 345 runs in the IPL Twenty20 tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
AFP 07 Jan 2021

COLOMBO: England's Jonny Bairstow said Thursday that his experience of facing top spinners in the Indian Premier League has prepared him well for Sri Lanka's pitches ahead of his return to Test cricket.

Bairstow, a regular in the limited-overs England side, last played a five-day game in December 2019 but is expected to make the starting XI in the two-Test series starting in Galle on January 14.

Bairstow, 31, scored a century in his last one-day international and then amassed 345 runs in the IPL Twenty20 tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad between September-November.

Bairstow said playing top spinners including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Indian players in the Hyderabad squad for six to eight weeks in the IPL was "great, to be honest".

"Coming into similar conditions, we haven't got a long run-in," the wicketkeeper-batsman told reporters after his team's second training session in Hambantota.

"So calling those experiences, whether that be when we went to Bangladesh, when we went to playing India or another couple of tours - they all come into it."

Bairstow, who has played 70 Tests at a batting average of under 35, said he enjoys batting at number three but was open to playing in any position in the order.

"I've batted in different places over a period of time. Wherever it is I do bat, if I do get the nod, hopefully I'm well enough equipped to make the best of that opportunity," said Bairstow.

"(The) last time I played in Sri Lanka, I got a hundred batting at three. I think I've batted a few times at three and generally done alright there. If that is the case, then bring it on."

The touring England team have slowly hit pace after an early setback when all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for the coronavirus following the team's arrival on Sunday.

Bairstow said team members have stayed in touch with Moeen, who is under isolation, through text messaging.

"Everyone's together. That's been a strength of the team, the unity. It's been a real key throughout this whole period of Covid," he said.

Sri Lanka will be back home Friday after their 2-0 series loss in South Africa, but will not have to undergo the 14-day quarantine as they travel from "bubble to bubble".

Bairstow said living in a bubble was tough, with England slated to play 17 Tests in 2021.

"Hopefully when the vaccine starts getting deployed, it will obviously make things slightly easier," he said. "But bubble life is not easy."

IPL Sri Lanka Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow says IPL experience key to ace Sri Lanka spin test

PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters