Pakistan
PM emphasizes KP govt for sufficient availability of commodities
- The prime minister appreciated the provincial government for taking measures to bring about food security.
07 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to ensure the sufficient availability of daily use commodities for the masses.
The prime minister, in a meeting with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, appreciated the provincial government for taking measures to bring about food security, a PM Office press release said.
Besides discussing the political situation, the chief minister also apprised the prime minister on the food security policy of his government.
