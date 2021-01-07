ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Climatic change biggest hurdle for human survival, progress: SPAM

  • He urged the need of comprehending the severity of the issue and immediate steps to minimize its effects.
APP 07 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said on Thursday that climatic change was the biggest hindrance for human survival and progress resulting in unseasonal rains.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Commissioner office, Sahiwal to review changes caused by climate in the division, Malik Amin stated that weathers have turned severe due to climatic changes in addition to affecting crops and human health.

He urged the need of comprehending the severity of the issue and immediate steps to minimize its effects.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan's Billion Tree Tsunami Project is an important initiative in this connection, Malik said and added that public participation in it was utmost imperative.

The SAPM underlined the need to sensitize commoners about the problem and inclusion of civil society to end pollution on a permanent basis

Earlier, briefing the meeting, Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Nadir Chatha said that City Development Project worth Rs 12 billion for was being launched under the auspices of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He informed that sewage and water supply lines of the city would be completely replaced under the project adding that new tube well, water filtration plants and overhead water reservoirs would be installed to meet the demands of the citizens.

Two water treatment plants would also be built for recycling of the waste water.

Director Local govt, Azhar Deewan shed light on different activities carried out under the clean and green programme in the city.

As many as 90,000 seedlings would be planted in 56 public schools under the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, he maintained.

The SAPM announced the establishment of a solid waste management training academy and appreciated Sahiwal three district administration's efforts to make clean and green Pakistan a success.

Among others Former federal minister, Chaudhary Nouraiz Shakoor, DCs, DG PHA attended the meeting.

Later, Malik Amin Aslam visited an under-construction waste management plant to check the speed of work on it.

Malik Amin Aslam

