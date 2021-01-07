ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
IHC seeks federation's comments in case against NAB-FBI MoU

  • The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 11.
APP 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from federation in a petition against authorization of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition moved by an organization named Civil Society through its lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that if we needed training then why it’s from the FBI only. To a query, he said that the cabinet had given the approval for MoU with American agency FBI, adding that he didn’t know the reasons of this.

To another question by the court, the lawyer said that he didn’t know the contents of the MoU as he didn’t have its copy. He requested the court to summon the MoU’s copy from the government so that it could be viewed.

He contended that such MoU with the FBI was violation of Pakistani laws and prayed the court to turn it down.

The court served notices to respondents including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others to seek their comments. The court also asked the deputy attorney general to inform the court regarding the matter after taking instructions from federation.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 11.

