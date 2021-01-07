ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack case hearing till Feb 4

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Thursday adjourned hearing till February 4 in a case pertaining to attacks on Parliament and Pakistan Television buildings during 2014 sit in.

The court also served notices to respondents in acquittal pleas of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s leaders Hassan Sial and others in the same case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Pervaiz Khatak, Ijaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Jahangir Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Asad Umer, Raja Khuram Nawaz, Saifullah, Sarwar Niazi, Masood Alam and others filed exemption from hearing pleas which were accepted by the court.

Similarly, the same court adjourned hearing against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s founder leader Altaf Hussain pertaining to mega money laundering with out further proceedings due to the absence of a co-accused Ahmad Ali.

The court was informed that the accused unable to appear before the court due to sickness.

The hearing of the case adjourned till February 4.