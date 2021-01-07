Pakistan
PTI moves IHC against dismissal of defamation case against Akbar S. Baber
- The petition said that the lower court had ignored the various facts in its judgment and prayed the court to dismiss this decision.
07 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday moved a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the lower court’s decision dismissing a defamation petition against Akbar S. Baber in foreign funding matter.
The petitioner stated that a baseless propaganda campaign was run by Akbar S. Baber on social media against PTI. The allegations leveled by Baber were false and against the facts.
It further said that an additional session court had dismissed the defamation case of his party on December 16, last month and declared it non maintainable.
