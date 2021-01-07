Pakistan
Pak forex figure $ 20.51201bn
- Foreign reserves holding by SBP amounted $ 13,412.3 million.
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI:The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at $ 20.51201 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.
SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Dec.31, the foreign reserves holding by State Bank amounted $ 13,412.3 million. And, the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $7,099.8 million.
During the week ending Dec.31, SBP reserves increased by $ 261 million to $ 13,412.3 million due to Government of Pakistan's official inflows.
