Pak forex figure $ 20.51201bn

KARACHI:The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at $ 20.51201 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Dec.31, the foreign reserves holding by State Bank amounted $ 13,412.3 million. And, the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $7,099.8 million.

During the week ending Dec.31, SBP reserves increased by $ 261 million to $ 13,412.3 million due to Government of Pakistan's official inflows.