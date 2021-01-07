PR, KPT can join hands for economic development of country: Railway Minister

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways (PR) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) can make tremendous contribution to the national economy, said Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here Thursday.

Following a detailed briefing given to him during his visit to Karachi Port Trust headquarters, the minister said Pakistan Railways and KPT can jointly make the needed difference and contribute enormously towards economic development of the country.

As per the presentation made on the occasion construction of marshalling yard at Pakistan Railways' Wazir Mansion station can not only significantly improve efficiency of Karachi Port in terms of marked reduction in turn around time for containers and curtailing congestion in the port area besides strengthening freight service of PR.

The minister was informed that about 33 kilometers long rail network exists in KPT area with a capacity to handle 125 million tons of cargo.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of PR, Nisar Ahmed Memon and other senior officers of the department, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was also told that presently just a single marshalling yard was being operated by PR in the port city, that too in Pipri.

was mentioned that marshalling yards are required for shunting railway wagons and shaped into form of trains and that the facility is essential to place engines and wagons not to be used for sometime.

Later-on the Federal Railway Minister also visited Wazir Mansion and South Asia Pacific Terminal (SAPT), the prime container loading facility in Karachi.

He was informed about the operational parameters of SAPT with special focus on its connectivity with Pakistan Railways.