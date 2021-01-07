ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China jails ex-top banker for life over $13 million bribes

  • The sentencing comes days after Chinese authorities handed the death penalty to Lai Xiaomin, another former top banker.
AFP 07 Jan 2021

BEIJING: A Chinese court jailed a former top banker for life for earning up to $13.2 million in bribes on Thursday, the second high-level graft conviction to hit the country's financial sector this week.

Hu Huaibang, a former party secretary and chairman of the China Development Bank, pleaded guilty in July to using his position to receive money and goods worth a total of 85.5 million yuan ($13.2 million) between 2009 and 2019.

A court in northern China's Chengde city on Thursday sentenced Hu to life imprisonment, state broadcaster CCTV reported, for "using the convenience of his position" to obtain favours for others in exchange for bribes.

Hu was flanked by masked guards as the sentence was delivered in a televised conclusion to the trial -- sending a strong message to the public that graft would not go unpunished in Xi Jinping's China.

The sentencing comes days after Chinese authorities handed the death penalty to Lai Xiaomin, another former top banker.

Lai, the former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms, was sentenced to death on Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, embezzlement, and bigamy.

More than one million officials have been punished in President Xi's crackdown on corruption, though critics say the campaign has also served as a pretense for him to purge political rivals.

Hu had worked his way up China's financial sector, moving between regulatory positions and state-owned companies before landing the top job at the Bank of Communications.

In 2013 he became chairman of China Development Bank and held the position until September 2018.

But his connection to fallen Chinese oil tycoon Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC China Energy, appeared to have landed him in trouble.

In Hu's roles at the Bank of Communications and the CDB, he allegedly helped CEFC secure billions in credit lines for its overseas deals.

China $13 million bribes Hu Huaibang

China jails ex-top banker for life over $13 million bribes

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of January: parliamentary secretary

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters