Spain increases virus curbs but rules out lockdown

MADRID: Spain's regions stepped up virus restrictions this week but the government remained adamant it would not impose a lockdown despite an expected post-Christmas surge in infections, a minister said Thursday.

Outgoing Health Minister Salvador Illa said the situation was causing "a great deal of concern", warning there were "complicated weeks ahead and people must remain on high alert".

But although countries across Europe are living through a second or even third lockdown, Spain was not even considering such a measure, he said.

"It's not in our sights, nor is it a measure we are contemplating," said Illa, who is stepping down to run for the top post in Catalonia in regional elections next month.

Illa insisted that the scope of restrictions available under a state of emergency which is in place until May was enough.

Memories of the harsh months-long lockdown imposed last March remain fresh in Spain where no one was allowed out for walks or exercise for six weeks until the government began slowly easing the rules, first for children.

But with the number of cases rising, several regions -- which are responsible for managing healthcare -- have brought forward a nightly curfew or ordered the closure of certain businesses since the start of the year.

Castille and Leon, one of the worst-hit regions, even wants to reimpose its own brief lockdown, but the government has turned down the request.

With Spain counting more than 51,000 deaths and close to two million infections, most of its regions have imposed a ban on movement across their borders without a valid reason -- a measure which has been in force for several months now.

And in Catalonia, one of the most populated areas, new rules took effect on Thursday under which residents cannot leave their town or city without a valid reason.

The wealthy northeastern region has also closed shopping centres and gyms, bars and restaurants can serve only breakfast or lunch, and only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets can open at the weekend.

And schools will not reopen until January 11 in order to delay for as long as possible the return to classrooms after the family gatherings over Christmas.