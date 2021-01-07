ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,782 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,015 Decreased By ▼ -269.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 45,261 Increased By ▲ 107.52 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,974 Increased By ▲ 52.44 (0.28%)
KP govt forms strategy for disbursement of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Under the programme, the government formed a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) which will be led by KP health secretary.
  • District vaccine administration and coordination cells, led by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs), have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas,.
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Jan 2021

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed a plans for the procurement and disbursement of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government formed a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) which will be led by KP health secretary.

District vaccine administration and coordination cells, led by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs), have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas, read the document issued by the government.

As many as 280 health facilities have been identified and formed a health vaccine administration cell (HFVAC) across the province including the merged districts where the vaccine will be administered to frontline health works in the first phase.

Earlier in the month, the provincial and district master trainers were trained on vaccine administration and data flow while cascade trainings are underway.

The provincial government has also developed adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) strategy.

