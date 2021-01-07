KP govt forms strategy for disbursement of COVID-19 vaccine

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed a plans for the procurement and disbursement of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government formed a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) which will be led by KP health secretary.

District vaccine administration and coordination cells, led by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs), have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas, read the document issued by the government.

As many as 280 health facilities have been identified and formed a health vaccine administration cell (HFVAC) across the province including the merged districts where the vaccine will be administered to frontline health works in the first phase.

Earlier in the month, the provincial and district master trainers were trained on vaccine administration and data flow while cascade trainings are underway.

The provincial government has also developed adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) strategy.