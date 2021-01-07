Pakistan urges UN to find just solutions of Kashmir and Palestine conflicts

(Karachi) Pakistan has urged the United Nations (UN) to develop common strategies and plans to find just solutions for complex and protracted challenges, including the conflicts of Kashmir and Palestine, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Mohammad Aamir Khan told the UN Security Council that foreign occupation, intervention and aggression have resulted in suffering on a large scale for millions in the Muslim world.

He said that people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine continue to struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination and the end of foreign occupation.

Amir also asked the OIC to play an important role to apprise the international community of the legitimate concerns of the Muslim world, including the resurgence of Islamophobia.

Earlier, For­e­ign Minister Shah Mehm­ood Qureshi said that the United Nations was now derided across the world as a “talk shop,” which could not imp­lement its own resolutions.

“The Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine disputes are the Organisation’s most gla­ring and long-standing failures,” he said.

He stated that the very forces that led to the Second World War, racism and fascism, were now taking the shape of rising xenophobia and Islamo­phobia. The FM said people in Kashmir and Palestine still await fulfillment of the commitment made to them by the United Nations to grant them their right to self-determination.