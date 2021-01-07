Quetta’s Western Bypass: Protestors continue sit-in

QUETTA: The families and relatives of ten slain miners, who were shot dead in Mach area of Balochistan province on Sunday, continued their sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with dead bodies on Wednesday.

The protesters have announced that their demonstration will continue until Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrival, and dialogue will now only be held with the premier. Women, children and elderly persons are present in the sit-in.

“Imran Khan apki sarpurusti main ye bacha apne walid ko qabar main utare ga.” This is the demand of the mother of a four-year-old boy who lost his father in the Mach massacre.

She is among the thousands of Hazara women who are demanding justice for their loved ones for the third consecutive day in Quetta. They said they won’t budge until the premier visits Quetta and promises them justice.

One of the protesters, a young woman, lost two brothers in the attack. “This is hell for us,” she said. “They didn’t commit any crime. My brother had just gone to work to earn a livelihood. Is this their fault?” she questioned. “Whoever has done this doesn’t deserve to be called human.”

The woman has one demand: Prime Minister Imran Khan come to Quetta and meet the protesters. “He has to come and assure us that the murderers will be arrested.”

Another protestor, Hameeda Fida said Hazaras have lost many of their loved ones in bombings and targeted attacks.

“We have picked up the bodies of our loved ones for far too long but this case is the worst because of the government’s negligence.”

“Nothing can happen before the prime minister’s arrival. If he cannot come today, then he can come tomorrow,” a relative of one of the slain miners said. “Balochistan has turned into a graveyard. Where is the responsibility of the state?” asked the families of the victims.

The Hazara community is also seeking the details of the conviction of the accused in the killing of the Hazaras. “Call PM Imran Khan, we are sitting here in -10 °C,” said one protester.

Similar protests are being held across the country. In Karachi, the protesters gathered in six different spots.

On Tuesday, a government delegation comprising Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari visited the protesters camp and urged the protesters to call off their protest so that the bodies could be laid to rest.

The negotiations of the families of the victims remained unsuccessful with the government delegation as the protesters reiterated their demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan should come to Quetta personally to meet with the bereaved families of the victims.