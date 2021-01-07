ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits 8-year high on stimulus hopes, supply fears

Reuters 07 Jan 2021

LONDON: Copper prices reached their highest since February 2013 on Wednesday as Democrats who want increased economic stimulus edged closer to control of the US Senate and a blockade threatened to halt operations at a major mine in Peru.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $8,039.50 a tonne at 1731 GMT, taking gains in January to around 3.5% after a 26% price rise in 2020.

Copper is used in power and construction and some analysts believe massive investment in green infrastructure and constrained supply will push prices higher in the coming years.

“New money is on the table from investors who see a very bullish story,” said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

Democrats won one hotly contested Senate race in Georgia and pulled ahead in a second. Victory in both would give them control of the Senate.

As investors clamoured for riskier assets, European equities rose, China’s blue-chip index reached a near 13-year peak and oil prices hit their highest since February 2020, although a slump in tech stocks weighed on US markets. Government bond yields rose.

The dollar recouped early losses, hindering metals by making them pricier for non-US buyers, but US inflation expectations rose, a boost for commodities seen as an inflation hedge.

Peru’s Las Bambas mine could halt production due to a three-week-long roadblock protest by locals that has curtailed exports, a mining association leader said.

The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, the World Bank said, but warned that rising COVID-19 infections could limit recovery.

US private companies shed workers in December for the first time in eight months, and economic activity in the euro zone contracted more sharply than previously thought at the end of 2020.

US COVID-19 hospitalisations have risen to record levels, while China, the biggest metals consumer, imposed restrictions in a city near Beijing to stave off another wave of infections.

Manufacturing remains a bright spot, however, with US factory activity accelerating to its highest in nearly 2-1/2 years in December, echoing strong data from China and Europe.

LME aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,034 a tonne, zinc rose 1.8% to $2,862.50, nickel gained 0.6% to $17,785, lead fell 1.4% to $2,051 and tin was down 0.8% at $21,015.—Reuters

Copper hits 8-year high on stimulus hopes, supply fears

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny

Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences

GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad

Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation

Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day

‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.