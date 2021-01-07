SECP takes a giant ‘leap’ to promote ease of doing business

KARACHI: End to end automation of services through use of modern technology is the top priority on SECP’s reform agenda. Launch of electronic certificate of incorporation is another step in this direction to make the company incorporation process fully electronic and hassle-free. This development is in line with corporate registries of developed countries.

Electronic certificate has been launched from January 01, 2021 and issuance of physical certificate of incorporation has been discontinued. New electronic certificate is equivalent to the physical certificate for all legal purposes. It includes various security features including SECP monogram, electronic seal of the registrar, QR code and a hyperlink for instant verification from SECP’s record.

After this development the company incorporation process has become fully electronic.

