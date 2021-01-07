Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,782.29
High: 4,785.14
Low: 4,726.83
Net Change: (+) 55.45
Volume ('000): 631,492
Value ('000): 22,488,080
Makt Cap 1,363,373,290,773
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,693.97
NET CH. (+) 106.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,308.87
NET CH. (+) 87.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,192.90
NET CH. (+) 103.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,597.41
NET CH. (-) 19.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,327.14
NET CH. (+) 76.05
------------------------------------
As on: 6-January-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
