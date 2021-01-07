KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,782.29 High: 4,785.14 Low: 4,726.83 Net Change: (+) 55.45 Volume ('000): 631,492 Value ('000): 22,488,080 Makt Cap 1,363,373,290,773 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,693.97 NET CH. (+) 106.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,308.87 NET CH. (+) 87.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,192.90 NET CH. (+) 103.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,597.41 NET CH. (-) 19.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,327.14 NET CH. (+) 76.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 6-January-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021