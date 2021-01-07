Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Philip Morris 31.12.2020 100% Interim Cash Dividen 06.01.2021
(Pakistan) Limited
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.