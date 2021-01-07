Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Dandot Cement 30.06.2020 Nil (695.056) (7.33) 26.01.2021 19.01.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11:30.a.m. AGM 26.01.2021
Crescent Steel & Allied 29.01.2021 22.01.2021 to
Productsd Limited 11:00.a.m. EOGM 29.01.2021
===================================================================================================================
