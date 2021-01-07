KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Dandot Cement 30.06.2020 Nil (695.056) (7.33) 26.01.2021 19.01.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11:30.a.m. AGM 26.01.2021 Crescent Steel & Allied 29.01.2021 22.01.2021 to Productsd Limited 11:00.a.m. EOGM 29.01.2021 ===================================================================================================================

