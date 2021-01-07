Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
07 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08638 0.08738 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10288 0.10225 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.13088 0.14675 1.69900 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.18225 0.19038 1.84113 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.23688 0.25388 1.87800 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25388 0.25713 1.88050 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.32975 0.34125 1.96875 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
