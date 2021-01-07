WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 06, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Jan-21 4-Jan-21 23-Dec-20 22-Dec-20 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106865 0.106712 0.106247 0.105891 Euro 0.84747 0.848712 0.844704 0.848747 Japanese yen 0.00669602 0.0066961 0.00669994 0.0067048 U.K. pound 0.938667 0.94355 0.931771 0.929675 U.S. dollar 0.690628 0.690234 0.694315 0.693477 Algerian dinar 0.00522014 0.00524525 0.00523521 Australian dollar 0.531853 0.531687 0.524347 0.524061 Botswana pula 0.0639522 0.0639847 0.0641547 0.0641466 Brazilian real 0.129664 0.133714 0.134209 0.134742 Brunei dollar 0.523679 0.523937 0.520008 0.519458 Canadian dollar 0.543502 0.541318 0.540071 0.537246 Chilean peso 0.000982499 0.000970862 0.000952473 0.000949058 Colombian peso 0.000201892 0.000201088 0.000201549 0.000201451 Czech koruna 0.0323192 0.0324678 0.0320241 0.0322713 Danish krone 0.113927 0.114107 0.113565 0.114077 Indian rupee 0.0094466 0.00945377 0.00940638 0.00938553 Israeli New Shekel 0.215619 0.215294 0.215492 0.214433 Korean won 0.00063764 0.000634406 0.000627431 0.000629747 Kuwaiti dinar 2.27742 2.27612 2.28694 2.28418 Malaysian ringgit Mauritian rupee 0.0174734 0.0174756 0.0175365 0.0175216 Mexican peso 0.0346289 0.03478 0.034513 0.0345767 New Zealand dollar 0.495457 0.488242 0.491328 Norwegian krone 0.0809323 0.0812633 0.0795102 0.080117 Omani rial 1.79617 1.79515 1.80576 1.80358 Peruvian sol 0.190413 0.190462 Philippine peso 0.0143815 0.0143736 0.0144375 Polish zloty 0.1865 0.18656 0.188064 0.187827 Qatari riyal 0.189733 0.189625 0.190746 0.190516 Russian ruble 0.00920145 0.00920344 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184167 0.184062 0.184927 Singapore dollar 0.523679 0.523937 0.520008 0.519458 South African rand 0.04611 0.0473819 0.0475672 0.047539 Swedish krona 0.0840753 0.0842972 0.083602 0.0838089 Swiss franc 0.785161 0.784491 0.780261 0.783457 Thai baht 0.0230948 0.023084 0.0229845 0.0229971 Trinidadian dollar 0.102117 0.102104 0.103126 0.102774 U.A.E. dirham 0.188054 0.187947 0.189058 0.18883 Uruguayan peso 0.0163146 0.0163718 0.0164082 0.0164152 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

