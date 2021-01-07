ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 06, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         5-Jan-21       4-Jan-21      23-Dec-20      22-Dec-20
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.106865       0.106712       0.106247       0.105891
Euro                              0.84747       0.848712       0.844704       0.848747
Japanese yen                   0.00669602      0.0066961     0.00669994      0.0067048
U.K. pound                       0.938667        0.94355       0.931771       0.929675
U.S. dollar                      0.690628       0.690234       0.694315       0.693477
Algerian dinar                 0.00522014                    0.00524525     0.00523521
Australian dollar                0.531853       0.531687       0.524347       0.524061
Botswana pula                   0.0639522      0.0639847      0.0641547      0.0641466
Brazilian real                   0.129664       0.133714       0.134209       0.134742
Brunei dollar                    0.523679       0.523937       0.520008       0.519458
Canadian dollar                  0.543502       0.541318       0.540071       0.537246
Chilean peso                  0.000982499    0.000970862    0.000952473    0.000949058
Colombian peso                0.000201892    0.000201088    0.000201549    0.000201451
Czech koruna                    0.0323192      0.0324678      0.0320241      0.0322713

Danish krone                     0.113927       0.114107       0.113565       0.114077
Indian rupee                    0.0094466     0.00945377     0.00940638     0.00938553
Israeli New Shekel               0.215619       0.215294       0.215492       0.214433
Korean won                     0.00063764    0.000634406    0.000627431    0.000629747
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.27742        2.27612        2.28694        2.28418
Malaysian ringgit
Mauritian rupee                 0.0174734      0.0174756      0.0175365      0.0175216
Mexican peso                    0.0346289        0.03478       0.034513      0.0345767
New Zealand dollar               0.495457                      0.488242       0.491328
Norwegian krone                 0.0809323      0.0812633      0.0795102       0.080117
Omani rial                        1.79617        1.79515        1.80576        1.80358
Peruvian sol                     0.190413       0.190462
Philippine peso                 0.0143815      0.0143736      0.0144375
Polish zloty                       0.1865        0.18656       0.188064       0.187827
Qatari riyal                     0.189733       0.189625       0.190746       0.190516
Russian ruble                                                0.00920145     0.00920344
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.184167       0.184062                      0.184927
Singapore dollar                 0.523679       0.523937       0.520008       0.519458
South African rand                0.04611      0.0473819      0.0475672       0.047539
Swedish krona                   0.0840753      0.0842972       0.083602      0.0838089
Swiss franc                      0.785161       0.784491       0.780261       0.783457
Thai baht                       0.0230948       0.023084      0.0229845      0.0229971
Trinidadian dollar               0.102117       0.102104       0.103126       0.102774
U.A.E. dirham                    0.188054       0.187947       0.189058        0.18883
Uruguayan peso                  0.0163146      0.0163718      0.0164082      0.0164152
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

