Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
Updated 07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 160.38 160.45 160.25 160.27 160.10 159.97 159.77
EUR 197.13 197.28 197.15 197.31 197.24 197.20 197.08
GBP 218.20 218.31 218.07 218.13 217.95 217.80 217.56
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.