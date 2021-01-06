ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
PDM leaders trying to save corruption through different tactics: Vawda

  • He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already provided the entire money trail before the court which had declared him as honest.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that the corrupt leaderships of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying to save corruption and money laundering through different tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people categorically rejected dirty politics of PDM and they were not supporting and endorsing the anti-state agenda of PDM anymore.

The minister very much sure that the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) would not tender their resignation from the assembles and would contest upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls as well.

It was topmost priority of the government to hold the Senate elections in transparent manner, he added.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif known as absconder and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were certified liar as Maryam had always told a lie about her property.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already provided the entire money trail before the court which had declared him as honest.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation in order to provide relief to the commons.

