Govt takes prompt action to minimise students loss in education sector: Shafqat

APP Updated 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that the government has taken prompt actions in education sector by adopting distance education programmes due to wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that in past, the state had not invested enough in the education sector, unfortunately, it had been neglected due to which we have to face many challenges.

He expressed these views while addressing a Webinar " Challenges being faced by education sector in Pakistan" organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations.

He said that although the education sector in Pakistan had to face huge challenges due to surge of COVID-19 pandemic, but on the other side, it had also produced many new opportunities.

He said that we had focused on Distance Education Programme during the pandemic and established a separate wing in the Federal Education Ministry in this regard.

He said that the government has introduced Blended Learning Project in Islamabad with cooperation of World Bank.

In this project, he said, technology has been used for further effectiveness of educational processe and making it understandable.

He hoped that the pandemic would end soon but the projects of Distance learning will be continued.

Shafqat also highlighted the injustice in the current education system of country and briefed about the development of uniform education system that will be implemented by next year for the eradication of classification in education system.

Education Minister said that Madrassa reforms was another important project of incumbent government under which the Madaris across the country will be registered in collaboration with Itehad Tanzeem ul Madaris during next four years.

He said that national curriculum will be taught in the Madaris, adding, the Madaris students would now get the degrees of medical and engineering after this agreement.

The Madaris students will play their vital role in socio-economic development of the country, he added.

While talking about the government steps in professional training, he said that during last 18 months, 170,000 persons were being provided training of artificial intelligence.

He said that National Accreditation Council had been established to enhance the standard of professional training institutions at international level.

