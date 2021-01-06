Pakistan
Pakistan exports up by 18.3 pc in Dec, 7.2 pc in Nov: Murad Saeed
- While in the month of December 2020, India's exports decreased by 0.8pc, Bangladesh down by 6.11pc while Pakistan exports increased by 18.3pc.
Updated 07 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that exports of the country increased by 18.3 per cent in December while 7.2 per cent in November in South Asia.
In a tweet, the minister said that in November India's exports decreased by 8.4pc and Bangladesh up only by 0.84pc, while Pakistan exports showed upward trend by 7.2pc.
