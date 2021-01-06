World
UK records over 1,000 daily virus deaths, a first since April
- The latest tally means 77,346 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.
06 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain on Wednesday announced another 1,041 fatalities from the coronavirus, the first time the daily death toll has topped 1,000 since April and the outset of the pandemic.
The latest tally means 77,346 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test -- among the highest in Europe alongside Italy -- and came as a record 62,322 new daily cases were recorded.
