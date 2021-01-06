ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Students march in Istanbul against Erdogan pick

  • Turkish police responded by arresting 36 people in a series of raids that began in the early hours of Tuesday.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

ISTANBUL: Hundreds of Turkish students joined a march across Istanbul on Wednesday to protest President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a loyalist as the head of a top university.

The second demonstration in three days against Erdogan's pick for Bogazici University represented a rare challenge to the Turkish leader since he unleashed a sweeping crackdown after surviving a coup bid in 2016.

More than 1,000 people scuffled with police on Monday to protest Erdogan's appointment of Melih Bulu -- a losing candidate from the ruling AKP party in the 2015 general election -- as rector of the prestigious public institution.

Turkish police responded by arresting 36 people in a series of raids that began in the early hours of Tuesday.

They then fenced off the university to avert a planned rally by students and their supporters on Wednesday.

Organisers regrouped and decided to hold a protest march instead.

Hundreds walked chanting and holding up slogans along the Bosphorus before boarding a ferry and crossing to the Asian side of Istanbul for a rally attended by a crowd that AFP reporters estimated at more than 1,000.

Anti-riot police watched without intervening along the route.

"To walk together on such a day of defiance makes us feel very good," said student Zehra Aydemir.

"I am proud that my friends and I were able to meet up and fight for what we want," added university graduate Cinar Cifter.

The march attracted a mixed but overwhelmingly young crowd that held up political posters and waved rainbow flags in support of LGBTQ rights.

Some danced around to the sounds of Metallica -- an ironic refence to a TV interview Bulu gave Tuesday in which he claimed to listen to the US heavy metal group.

Erdogan has not referred to the protests in public.

But Turkish officials are keen to avoid a repeat of 2013 Gezi Park protests that began as a defence of a small green space in the heart of Istanbul before morphing into the first serious challenges to Erdogan's rule.

Erdogan's ruling coalition partner Devlet Bahceli of the ultranationalist MHP party said the protests "need to be crushed" before they grow any further.

"Those who are trying to strangle Turkey by taking this rector's nomination as an excuse are terrorists' pawns and separatists dressed as students," Bahceli said Wednesday.

The protesters were "trying to create a new Gezi uprising," Bahceli said.

Students march in Istanbul against Erdogan pick

