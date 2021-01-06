Pakistan
IHC reserves decision on bail petition of accused
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on bail petition of accused Faisal Shaheen in judge video scandal case.
A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on bail petition of accused Faisal Shaheen.
At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General adopted the stance that four accused had already been granted bail and he was also not opposing current bail petition.
The petitioner’s lawyer said that his client was in jail for one-year while the other accused had been granted bails.
The deputy attorney general said that challan had been submitted but the trial was not started yet. After conclusion of arguments from both sides the court reserved its judgment on the bail case.
