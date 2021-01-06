ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Pakistan's connectivity, economic security vision to bear regional dividends: Moeed

  • We are looking for economic partnerships and provide avenues for investment, said the SAPM.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and economic security would bring dividends to the region and the partner countries.

Addressing the 8th Advisory Board Meeting of the National Security Committee the SAPM said Pakistan was on a path to become a global economic hub and aimed to become a melting pot of competing global economic interests, said a press release.

While chairing the meeting, SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf said under the economic security model, instead of the conventional geo-strategic lens, Pakistan focused to leverage its geo-economic position by partnering with the world.

"We are looking for economic partnerships and provide avenues for investment," said the SAPM.

Speaking on the regional connectivity issue, the SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan because of its geo-economic location had the potential to serve as a regional pivot and become a hub of trade and economic activities.

He directed the participants to come up with implementable proposals which would set the country on the path to achieve economic security.

Representatives of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) of the NDU, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Center for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) attended the meeting. Secretary National Security Division Aamir Hasan and senior officials of National Security Division were also present in the meeting.

