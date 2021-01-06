ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt procures 30pc additional LNG at cheapest-ever price for January

  • He said the government had arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has procured almost 30 percent additional Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the current month as compared to same period of 2018, the last year in government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Pakistan will be moving 30 percent more LNG molecules in this January compared to January 2018, at the cheapest-ever price of $6.34 [per MMBTU] for a peak winter month,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the government had arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021.

He also shared a comparative statement about purchase of LNG for a period from December-2017 to January-2021, which showed the present government procured the commodity at the lowest rate for the current and next months.

He said the government procured 12 LNG cargoes each for the months of December-2020 and January-2021 at the average cost of $ 6.35 and $ 6.34 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU), respectively.

Making a comparison, the official said, in December-2017 and January-2018 nine cargoes were purchased each in two months at the rate of $ 7.50 and $ 8.49 per MMBTU gas, respectively.

While in December-2018, as many as eight LNG cargoes were acquired at the rate of $9.73 per MMBTU and 10 ships at the average cost of $ 8.82 per MMBTU in January-2019.

Similarly, the government procured 10 and 11 cargoes in December-2019 and January-2020 at the rate of $ 7.81 and $ 7.61 per MMBTU, respectively.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum (SAPM) Nadeem Babar in a recent statement said that provision of gas to domestic consumers was the top most priority of the state-owned companies - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The SAPM said the commodity supply had been suspended to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector and non-export industries to provide gas to domestic consumers.

As per the agreement, he said, the companies were not bound to supply gas to captive power industries during the winter; however the SNGPL and SSGC continued supplying the commodity to them by last week of December, 2020.

Nadeem Babar was of the view that non-export industries could switch over to electricity due to non-availability of gas in the peak winter season.

He said there was a significant decline in local production of the gas, adding, the shortage was being met through increased import of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The SAPM said the demand of domestic consumers in December and January usually increased by two-fold and hoped that the gas pressure would normalize in the coming two weeks.

LNG PTI

Govt procures 30pc additional LNG at cheapest-ever price for January

US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters