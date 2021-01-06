ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Brexit delays leave M&S fresh food shelves empty in Dublin

  • We're working closely with our partners and suppliers to ensure customers can continue to enjoy the same great range of products.
  • At least three Marks & Spencer branches in France had empty shelves on Tuesday.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

DUBLIN: British retailer Marks & Spencer said Britain's withdrawal from European Union trade rules last week was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its Irish stores on Wednesday.

Aisles selling fruit and vegetables and some fresh pre-made meals were almost empty at one Marks & Spencer store in Dublin. Pictures posted on Twitter by journalists showed similar scenes in at least two other Dublin Marks & Spencer stores.

Several other supermarkets in Dublin had full fresh fruit and vegetable shelves on Wednesday.

"Following the UK's recent departure from the EU, we are transitioning to new processes and it is taking a little longer for some of our products to reach our stores," a spokesman told Reuters.

"We're working closely with our partners and suppliers to ensure customers can continue to enjoy the same great range of products."

The few vegetables on the shelves in Blackrock in south Dublin were mostly potatoes, mushrooms and carrots sourced from Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Most of Marks and Spencer's fresh produce on Irish shelves originates from Britain or elsewhere in the world. Its products are often prominently branded as British-made.

At least three Marks & Spencer branches in France had empty shelves on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 1, goods travelling back and forth between Britain and the EU are subject to customs and other bureaucratic hurdles that did not previously exist.

M&S is scheduled to update shareholders on its Christmas trading performance on Friday.

