NA speaker pays tribute to late Qazi Hussain

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday paid tribute to the services of late Qazi Hussain, the Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan for social justice and national integration of the country.

The Speaker expressed these views while chairing a ceremony commemorating the 8th death anniversary of the late Ameer held here.

While sharing his experience with late Qazi Hussain Ahmed the Speaker said that he was committed to his cause and believed in devoting his life for the betterment of downtrodden.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always been respectful to the immaculate personality of Qazi Hussain Ahmed.

The Speaker said that Pakistan was facing diverse socio-economic issues which need unity across the political parties.

He said that struggle and commitment of late Qazi Hussain Ahmed should be followed in letter and spirit for the development of the country.

He said that his selfless political attitude was remarkable, adding that being speaker of KPK and Speaker National Assembly he always strive hard to implement Islamic welfare concepts.

Asif Luqman Qazi Son of Qazi Hussain Ahmed thanked the Speaker for participation in the ceremony.

He said that his father lead purposeful life and he always remained sincere and devoted to his goal of bringing Islamic revolution in the country.

He said that dialogue was imperative for progress and development of the country.

Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Abdul Rasheed remembered the great services of Qazi Hussain Ahmed and remarked about his efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at every international forum.

Naib Ameer Jamat e Islami Mian Muhammad Aslam noted that Qazi Hussain Ahmed was a revolution in himself.

He expressed that his contribution to bring national unity has always been remarkable as Pakistan could never forget his services.

Zafar Bakhtawari member Jamat e Islami also mentioned about Qazi Hussain Ahmed struggle to unite Muslim countries.