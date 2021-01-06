ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for utilizing Gwadar Port as free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan

  • The President said that strategy and vision were essential for the successful completion and operationalization of national projects like Gwadar port.
APP 06 Jan 2021

GWADAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underlined the need of utilizing Gwadar Port as a free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan and Balochistan in addition to Karachi ports.

He said that the speedy flow of traffic at Gwadar port must be ensured.

He urged the authorities to accelerate development activities and remove any hindrances in this regard through consensus-building and consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

The President made these remarks at a briefing on progress work about the Master Plan of Gwadar city and operationalization of Gwadar Port, at Gwadar, a press release issued by President’s Media Wing said.

He was briefed by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Naseer Khan Kashani and Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Shahzaib Khan Kakar regarding development works on Gwadar Port and Gwadar city respectively.

The President said that strategy and vision were essential for the successful completion and operationalization of national projects like Gwadar port.

He lamented the slow pace of development in Gwadar in the past and underscored the need for timely completion of all infrastructure and industry related projects on the port as per the given timelines.

The President was briefed about the 19 km Eastbay Expressway along the port which will connect with the Coastal Highway and help carry cargo without disturbing the local population of Gwadar.

He was also briefed about the 60 acres free zone area in Gwadar which will include recreational facilities, hospitals, schools and multiple industries.

The President appreciated GDA and GPA for their briefing on master plan of Gwadar City and Gwadar Port and urged both the organizations to expedite the work on port as well as city in Gwadar.

He advised both the organizations that the needs of local fishermen should also be accounted for in the Master Plan.

He also thanked the Chinese Government for constructing state-of-the-art China Business Center (CBC) in Gwadar.

The meeting was also attended by Balochistan Revenue Minister, Saleem Khosa, Balochistan Minister for Religious Affairs, Lala Rasheed, MPA, Noor Mohammad Dummat and others.

Arif Alvi gwadar port

President for utilizing Gwadar Port as free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan

US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters