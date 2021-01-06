ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Pakistan

Fawad stresses to improve justice system, introduce structural reforms

  • PM Imran Khan was only political leader who could take out the country from crisis, he said.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday stressed the need to make improvement in speedy justice system and introduce the structural reforms to bring down inflation and wipe out the poverty.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to resolve the problems being confronting by the country to bring change in lifestyle of the common man, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was working efficiently in best national interest to streamline the system to yield positive and desirous results in all public and private sectors.

PM Imran Khan was only political leader who could take out the country from crisis, he said and adding that no political leader like his (PM) height and capabilities was present in the country.

Fawad Hussain said it was a big achievement of the incumbent government that it had strengthened and stabled the manufacturing economy besides improving textile and technological industries which would provide job opportunities to the people.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) bigwigs was prioritizing to their personal gains to save their looted national wealth or corruption.

Commenting on Sindh government’s performance, he said it was totally failed in delivering something for the welfare and bringing change in living standard of the masses in province. The Sindh government was not utilizing funds in properly and it was involved in massive corruption, he added.

