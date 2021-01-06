ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

  • At least 86,395,630 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 53,992,400 are now considered recovered.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,869,674 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 86,395,630 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 53,992,400 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 15,769 new deaths and 759,669 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,936, followed by Brazil with 1,171 and Mexico with 1,065.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 357,377 deaths from 21,050,709 cases.

At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 197,732 deaths from 7,810,400 cases, India with 150,114 deaths from 10,374,932 cases, Mexico with 128,822 deaths from 1,466,490 cases, and Italy with 76,329 deaths from 2,181,619 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 171 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 139, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 128, Italy 126, and Republic of North Macedonia 123.

Europe overall has 596,360 deaths from 27,697,573 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 516,447 deaths from 15,919,646 infections, and the United States and Canada 373,564 deaths from 21,667,774 cases.

Asia has reported 222,559 deaths from 14,102,248 cases, the Middle East 91,058 deaths from 4,095,329 cases, Africa 68,741 deaths from 2,881,845 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,222 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

