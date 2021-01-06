NACTA issues warning of terror attack on key installations in Karachi

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Wednesday issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists, backed by foreign agencies, have planned to attack key installations in the port city.

As per NACTA warning, key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements.

The information has already been shared with the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies in Sindh.

It is worth to mention here that the authority has repeatedly warned of terror attacks recently being planned for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan province.

Back in October last year, the Authority warned that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

The authority alerted the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies that the evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks.