After EU approval, Britain's MHRA still assessing Moderna vaccine, says PM's spokesman
- The MHRA continue to assess the Moderna vaccine for its safety and efficacy.
- They will come forward once they have completed their work.
06 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is still assessing the Moderna vaccine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday when asked about the EU's drug regulator giving it the green light.
"The MHRA continue to assess the Moderna vaccine for its safety and efficacy ... They will come forward once they have completed their work," the spokesman told reporters.
