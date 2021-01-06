Markets
London stock market rallies 3pc
- London's FTSE 100 index was up 3.1 percent at 6,820.10 points around 1330 GMT.
06 Jan 2021
LONDON: The London stock market accelerated gains Wednesday to surge more than three percent in afternoon deals.
London's FTSE 100 index was up 3.1 percent at 6,820.10 points around 1330 GMT. It was already rising strongly thanks to sharp share price gains for oil majors in the wake a late surge for crude futures on Tuesday.
