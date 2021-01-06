After historic loss in Georgia Senate polls, Trump terms US election process ‘worse than third-world countries’

In the aftermath of the Senate run-off elections in Georgia, President Trump in a Twitter tirade, expressed unfounded claims of voter fraud.

After Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock surged to victory in the Georgia run-off elections, the partisan balance in the Senate has now shifted towards the Democratic Party.

Furthermore, this is the first time since 2008, during the first tenure of the Obama Administration, that the Democratic Party has regained control of the Senate.

President Trump, in another Twitter tirade (which the platform flagged as 'unverified'), made unsubstantiated claims that the run-off polls in Georgia were marred by widespread voter fraud, up to a figure of 50,000 votes (which was also flagged as an unverified claim).

The outgoing President also claimed that the electoral system in the United States is worse than "in third-world countries"; a claim that he has been pushing repeatedly since his defeat in the Presidential Elections, even as the Republican Party leadership has conceded.

The President also appealed to Vice President Mike Pence, who will be leading the Senate's verification of the election results, to "send them [the votes] back to the states, and we win".

On the other hand, the results in Georgia could prove to be instrumental to the longevity and success of the Biden Administration, as a Democratic majority across both the Congress and the Senate would guarantee the new administration sufficient support to pursue their respective legislative agendas.

The Obama Administration, in its second term, was rendered to be legislatively toothless, with the Republican Party regaining control of the Senate - but today's result could dramatically change the favours of the Democratic Party.