Jan 06, 2021
Pakistan

KU announces BDS exam result

  • KU Controller of Examination said that 89 candidates were declared pass while the overall pass percentage was 87.25.
PPI 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The University of Karachi announced the results of BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020 on Wednesday.

KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain mentioned that 103 candidates were registered of which 102 appeared in the papers. He said that 89 candidates were declared pass while the overall pass percentage was 87.25.

According to the gazette, Hassan Yaqoob son of Ahmed Yaqoob bearing seat number 208017, student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 804 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Maheen Aslam daughter of Muhammad Aslam having seat number 208069 and a student of KM&DC bagged the second position with 783 marks and Madiha Rafi d/o Rafi Ahmed Qureshi having seat number 208070 and a student of KM&DC scored 775 marks and third position.

