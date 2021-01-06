CM presents Rs 7 million cheque to late Dr Javed Iqbal’s family

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 7 million to the family of Dr Javed Iqbal under ‘Shuhada Package’ who had died of coronavirus while performing frontline duty against the pandemic.

In a brief press talk on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Shuhada Package would soon be given to the families of all medical staff who sacrificed their lives while fighting against coronavirus in the province.

He said the families of our martyrs would not be left alone at this critical time and every possible assistance would be provided to them to minimize their sufferings. He said the doors of his office were opened round the clock for the heirs of our martyrs from the medical profession.

The CM was of the view that in the wake of the coronavirus situation, services provided by our medical staff were praise worthy and the provincial government held their services in high esteem.