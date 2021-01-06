ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court testifies witnesses in toshakhana reference against Zardari

  • The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 31.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday testified two more prosecution witness in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 31.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Yousaf Raza Gilani and NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the associate defence lawyer informed the court that the senior lawyer Farouk H. Naek couldn’t appear for cross examination with the witness due to engagements in Supreme Court.

After this, the court recorded the statement of witness Zulifqar Gopang and Naveed Malik, and allowed former prime minister Gilani to leave after marking attendance.

The witness told the court that he appeared before NAB investigation officer on August 26, 2019 and shared information pertaining to the accounts of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

After completion of the testimony, the court summoned the witnesses again on January 13, for cross examination by the defence side.

Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Yousaf Raza Gilani

Court testifies witnesses in toshakhana reference against Zardari

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters