Sajnrani terms resumption of diplomatic ties among Qater, KSA, Egypt, UAE good omen for Gulf Region

  • He said that our problems are common and we have to make collective efforts to find a solution for the problems.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his delight on the recent development with regard to resumption of diplomatic ties among Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates, Chairman Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani termed it a good omen for the whole Gulf region.

He said that mutual differences between Qatar and KSA, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE have been resolved peacefully and normalization of diplomatic ties between these key players of the Gulf region would augur well for the socio-economic growth and prosperity of not only the Gulf region but the whole Muslim Ummah.

The Chairman Senate observed that mere misunderstandings and petty issues are creating hurdles in our way of unity and collectivism and these issues can be resolved peacefully through dialogue, negotiation, political and diplomatic parlays, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said that our problems are common and we have to make collective efforts to find a solution for the problems.

The Chairman Senate further remarked that conflicts, internal rifts, terrorism, poverty and other such common issues have plagued the development process of Muslim Ummah as one entity.

He also referred to the recent wave of Islamophobia posing new threat and challenges.

He said that these issues require a joint effort on the part of Muslim leadership.

The Chairman Senate hoped that the normalization of ties between Qatar, KSA, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE would be marked as a new beginning.

He called upon all the parties to move forward and work together for development of region. Chairman Senate also lauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia in the whole process.

He said that no country can live in isolation and leadership of the Muslim Ummah has to take cognizance of the situation and work together for a bright future of Ummah as a whole.

He said that the government, parliament and people of Pakistan appreciate these steps and we hope that the leadership of Gulf region would make efforts for resolving the Yemen crises to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.

