Saudi envoy appreciates Pakistan’s anti-COVID-19 measures

  • The envoy assured to restore the Umrah flight operation as soon as the prevailing virus situation got normalized.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki Wednesday appreciated the measures taken by Pakistan to stem the spread of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The envoy, who called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here, also assured to restore the Umrah flight operation as soon as the prevailing virus situation got normalized.

The two sides desired and prayed to overcome the looming threat of virus so that the religious obligation of Hajj could be performed in routine this year, a news release said.

The meeting also discussed ways and means to start flight operations from Pakistan to Abha, the capital city of Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Province.

The Aviation Minister said weekly two flights would be operated on that route, which would help promote tourism activities and further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

The ambassador assured to take necessary measures in that regard.

The two sides also held a detailed discussion to further increase bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan congratulated the envoy over the restoration of Saudi Arabia-Qatar ties and welcome the positive developments taking place in the Gulf states terming them ‘welcoming’ for regional peace, prosperity and development.

