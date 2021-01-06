World
Norway prepares legal framework for curfew after record COVID-19 cases
OSLO: Norway's government is preparing legislation that would allow it to introduce curfews after new COVID-19 cases hit record levels, Justice Minister Monica Maeland said on Wednesday.
"But let me make immediately clear that as of today, we are not considering to introduce a curfew or anything resembling a curfew ... this is something we hope will never become necessary," Maeland told a news conference.
