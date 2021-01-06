ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country

  • Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain (Snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night,a MET office reported.

Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A Westerly wave is still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 73, Kotli 67, Muzaffarabad 66, Rawalakot 58, Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 78, City 42), Lahore (City, A/P 57), Jhelum 57, Mangla 51, Gujranwala 50, Mandi Bahauddin 43, Sahiwal 25, Hafizabad 24, Murree 22, Okara 19, Faisalabad 17, Narowal 16, Bahawalnagar 15, Kasur 08, Islamabad (Shamsabad 07, Saidpur, Z/P 06, Bokra 05, Golra, A/P 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 07, Chakwal 03, Sargodha 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 30, Kakul 23, Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif 04, Dir (Lower, Upper 02), Pattan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan : Astore 24, Skardu 19, Chillas 09, Gupis 06, Bunji 03.

Snowfall (Inches): Astore, Skardu, Chillas 10, Gupis 03, Murree, Malam Jabba, Bagrote 02 and Gilgit 01.

Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Gupis, Leh -08°C, Bagrote, Quetta -07°C, Parachinar and Skardu -06°C.

Pakistan cold weather dry weather

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters