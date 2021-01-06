Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain (Snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night,a MET office reported.

Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A Westerly wave is still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 73, Kotli 67, Muzaffarabad 66, Rawalakot 58, Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 78, City 42), Lahore (City, A/P 57), Jhelum 57, Mangla 51, Gujranwala 50, Mandi Bahauddin 43, Sahiwal 25, Hafizabad 24, Murree 22, Okara 19, Faisalabad 17, Narowal 16, Bahawalnagar 15, Kasur 08, Islamabad (Shamsabad 07, Saidpur, Z/P 06, Bokra 05, Golra, A/P 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 07, Chakwal 03, Sargodha 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 30, Kakul 23, Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif 04, Dir (Lower, Upper 02), Pattan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan : Astore 24, Skardu 19, Chillas 09, Gupis 06, Bunji 03.

Snowfall (Inches): Astore, Skardu, Chillas 10, Gupis 03, Murree, Malam Jabba, Bagrote 02 and Gilgit 01.

Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Gupis, Leh -08°C, Bagrote, Quetta -07°C, Parachinar and Skardu -06°C.