IHC clubs federation's appeal with identical cases

  • The court clubbed the appeal with other identical cases and adjourned the case.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed an appeal of federation in a missing person Ghulam Qadir’s matter with identical cases.

The court, however, rejected the request to suspend the decision for payment of Rs10 millions compensation to the victim family on non recovery of citizen.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Baber Sattar conducted hearing on federation’s appeal against payment of compensation to the victim family in missing person case.

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general requested the court to issue a stay order against the single member bench’s decision for payment of Rs10 millions to the victim family.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court had imposed this compensation because the state had failed to recover the citizen. The DAG said that first information report (FIR) had been registered and institutions were making efforts to recover the citizen.

The court clubbed the appeal with other identical cases and adjourned the case.

IHC clubs federation's appeal with identical cases

