ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC reserves decision on bail plea of former DG Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani

  • The court reserved judgment on the bail application and adjourned the case till next week.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the decision on bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Parks Karachi, Liaquat Qaimkhani in corruption case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for the accused said that the court should also look into the abuse of the accused.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that he was referring the cases of accused of theft and robbery. He said that the court was concerned about the robbery that was taking place against the country. People in the country were not even getting medicine for headaches, he said and added that in such a situation, how to make the heart big for the corruption accused?

He asked why white collar criminals should be treated lightly.

He observed that Article 10A was being misinterpreted. He said that bail was granted only when there was no solid evidence while there was solid evidence against Liaqat Qaimkhani.

Khawaja Harris said that Liaqat Qaimkhani was only accused of not confessing. He said that his client was in jail since 15 months.

Justice Mazahar said that if Liaquat Qaimkhani had not transferred the land, there would not have been a scandal of billions of rupees. Robberies across the country on one side and this case on the other, he added.

The counsel said that the 7,900 square yard area of Bagh Ibn Qasim was not in the possession of DG Parks.

The court reserved judgment on the bail application and adjourned the case till next week.

Supreme Court Liaquat Qaimkhani corruption case

SC reserves decision on bail plea of former DG Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters